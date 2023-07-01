Schools have reopened but there are no desks and textbooks – NDC MP

General News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, Dr. Clement Apaak, has accused President Akufo-Addo of depriving basic schools of necessary resources.



In a brief statement, the MP questioned why schools reopened without the necessary resources to run them.



According to him, the government has not paid the capitation grant for six terms and is in arrears.



Aside from that, many schools lack textbooks to improve teaching and learning, and those that do have a limited supply.



He also discovered that most schools are experiencing furniture shortages.



As a result, he has requested that the President address the issues he has outlined in order to keep the schools from collapsing.



Read his brief statement below



Mr. President,



Public basic schools reopened on Tue 27th June, sadly:

1) Capitation grants are in arrears for 6 terms;

2) Most schools have no textbooks, a few have some not the full complement;

3) Most schools are facing acute furniture deficits.



The schools are collapsing, Sir!



Dr. Clement Abas Apaak

M.P, Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member On Education Committee