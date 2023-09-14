Schools cannot reopen due to seven-term arrears of capitation grants, other challenges – NDC MP

Politics of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee has raised concerns about the effectiveness of teaching and learning in basic schools without the necessary logistics and resources.



Dr. Clement Apaak responded to the Ghana Education Service’s announced date for the reopening of basic schools.



The reopening date for Basic Schools across the country for the 2023/2024 academic year has been set for Tuesday, October 3.



The GES explained that the reopening date will bring the academic calendar back to the pre-Covid era.



“Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform you that the reopening date for Basic Schools (KG, Primary & Junior High Schools) across the country for the First Term of the 2023/2024 Academic Year is 3rd October 2023.”



“This brings the academic calendar back to pre-COVID-19 and we wish to also convey to all teaching and non-teaching staff the sincere appreciation of Management for their immense support during our efforts to ensure teaching and learning during the difficult period of our country.”



“By this letter, Regional Directors of Education are requested to communicate this date to Metro/Municipal/ District Directors of Education to inform all Heads of Basic Schools to bring to the attention of parents/guardians and students to take note and prepare accordingly for smooth and effective academic work.”



Dr Apaak, representing Builsa South constituents, expressed disappointment that the government has not adequately provided the schools with the necessary logistics and resources for effective teaching and learning.



Among other challenges, he noted that capitation grants are in arrears for seven terms.



He stated that most schools do not have textbooks and those who have do not have the full complement.



The MP also expressed disappointment at the furniture shortage and has requested the government to address these issues before the schools are reopened.



“How can we have effective teaching and learning in our public basic schools when:

a) Capitation grants are in arrears of 7 terms; b) Most schools have no textbooks. Those with some don’t have the full complement; c) Acute furniture shortage. When will these issues be addressed.”