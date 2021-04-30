Schools are ready to receive SHS 3 students – CHASS

General News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

The President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Alhaji Yacoub Abubakari says that schools are ready and prepared to receive final year senior high school students who are expected to return to school on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) announced earlier this month that the reopening date for senior high school students has been moved from April 6, 2021, to May 5, 2021, following the infrastructural challenges raised by CHASS.



Speaking to Univers News, Alhaji Yacoub Abubakari stated that there will be enough space to accommodate the SHS 3 students upon their resumption.



He said that the absence of students on the other tracks will help with the availability of space for the final year students.



That notwithstanding, Alhaji Abubakari says that they have requested from GES additional furniture to supplement the already existing one.



He says that when procurement processes are completed, issues of congestion and overcrowding in schools will be a thing of the past.



“Let me still add that we requested furniture and beds. Those ones have not been supplied yet. According to the information given us, the procurement process is going, they are hopeful that it would not be long. When we get them, it will actually address the issue of congestion and overcrowding in the schools. For now, since particular groups will be at home specifically the form one gold track, it will create sufficient rooms for us to be able to accommodate the form threes,” he said.



Alhaji Abubakari is also hopeful that they would receive some personal protective equipment (PPEs) before the students return.



“We haven’t received PPEs for them. Especially the nose mask,s but if it is with the tissue paper and the liquid soap, those ones we have them already in the school. Equally so, we have the veronica bucket so it wouldn’t create many problems for us. Some of the PPEs are already with us but since we still have a week and a half for schools to reopen, hopefully, those ones will be brought before they come,” he added.