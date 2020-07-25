Regional News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

School watchman assaults student of Dzosec

The assault took place on the school's premises on Sunday

Correspondence from the Volta Region



A watchman who works at the Dzodze Penyi Senior High School has allegedly assaulted a second-year student of the institution.



The assault took place on the school's premises on Sunday, July 19 at a time students are not allowed to be outside.



A student who witnessed the incident revealed to GhanaWeb, that the assaulted student who is believed to be a sickler, was sitting in front of the school's assembly hall together with two other colleagues when they were approached by the security man.



Per his narration, the security man popularly referred to by the students as 'Soldier', directed the students to return to their respective houses of residence.



The assaulted student however was not complying to the directive as swiftly as he was expected to by the security man. The infuriated security man, assuming he was proving stubborn then started beating the student with a stick which led to severe leg injuries.



Per the student-witness' account, the watchman who was being sought after subsequently by students who wanted a counter-attack, was nowhere to be found.



The assaulted student who is believed to be in his late teens was however taken home by his parents who were called by a friend of the said student as he was left unattended to.



The father of the assaulted student, when contacted by GhanaWeb hesitated to comment about the incident. He noted that speaking about the incident would only be a painful experience and that so long as his son is still alive, he is will not want to speak on the matter. “I give all to God”, was all he had to say.



The headmaster of the school, Mathew Kudroha, according to students, jumped to the defense of the ‘uncalled for’ actions of watchman, saying he [watchman] was only doing legitimate his job.



All efforts by GhanaWeb to get a response from the headmaster of the school about the alleged unfortunate incident has proven futile.

