General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

School reopening committee submits final report to govt

Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

A committee chaired by former Minister of Education, Prof. Dominic Fobih, inaugurated to advise government on the reopening of pre-tertiary schools for the 2020/21 academic year, have presented their report to the Ministry of Education.



In a release signed by the Press Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Rodney Nkrumah, she announced that the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh at a short ceremony held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, received a report from the committee and thanked the members for their hard work and diligence.



The School Reopening Committee was commissioned to deliberate on modalities for the reopening of schools and present their recommendations to government for consideration.



The committee’s recommendation, according to the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Prof Opoku-Amankwa, would help President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make the final decision on the reopening of schools in the pre-tertiary sub-sector.



The President in his 16th address to the nation on measures taken to control the spread of the Coronavirus disease, announced the suspension of the 2019/2020 academic year until January 2021.



This was after academic activities were brought to a halt due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country.



However, the president has indicated that just as final year students were allowed to go back to school and complete their exit exams, second year Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) students, would be allowed to return to school from October 5 to December 15 to complete their academic year.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.