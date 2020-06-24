General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

School reopening: Students couldn’t resist the temptation to hug their colleagues - AFSHTS headmaster

After being in the house for 3 months due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in Ghana, students couldn’t hide their joy upon seeing their friends and classmates on campus again after President Akufo-Addo asked all final year senior high school students to report to school.



Inasmuch as the management of the school is ensuring that students adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols, these students ‘ignored’ the measures put in place to welcome themselves with hugs, holding of hands, chit-chatting and walking in groups upon arrival on campus.



This, the headmaster of the school, Lieutenant Colonel Osman Zuneidu said has become a challenge for management since the day of reopening.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, he admitted that “The resumption of schools and the reception of the students since Monday has been a daunting challenge on the part of the teaching and non-teaching staff and management of the school because we have a very active population of the students who are so exuberant and they were so excited to see each other once again and could not hesitate the temptation to hug and come closer”.



“However, we…reminded them that these are not normal times for those things and so it’s enough seeing your friends, your brother, your sister coming back to school”.



Though it’s not easy to follow the new normal – COVID-19 protocols, most students are trying their best to stay principled by practicing social distancing with friends or classmates.



Students who fail to put on face masks on campus would be subjected to punishment, Lieutenant Colonel Osman Zuneidu noted.



Meanwhile, a temperature gun has been made available to check temperatures of students, staff, and parents.



Also, Veronica buckets and hand sanitizers have been positioned at vantage points in the school to aid in the fight against the disease.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.