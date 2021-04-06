School reopening: SHS Form 3 students to go back on May 5

General News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barring any changes to the academic calendar, all form 3 Senior High School students will be mandated to return to school on May 5, the Ghana Education Service has noted.



Prior to the change in date of the reopening date, the Form 3 students were to go back on Wednesday, April 7 per the academic calendar.



But after consultations with the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), the GES released the new date for continuing students to resume.



They added that the reschedule will also affect schools with double-track students.



“Please Note...



“Management has considered a proposal from CHASS and has therefore revised the academic calendar as follows;



“Reopening for Form 3 students have been rescheduled for 5th May 2021



“This applies to all Form 3 students (single track and double track schools)



“Further details will be announced. All other arrangements on the calendar remain unchanged,” the institution wrote on its official Facebook page.







