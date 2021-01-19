Regional News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

School children in Sissala East undertake clean-up exercise

Some of the school children cleaning the school compounds

School children in the Sissala East Municipality have embarked on a massive clean-up exercise to pave way for academic work to officially begin on Tuesday, January 19.



There was generally low observation of the COVID-19 protocols during the cleaning when the GNA visited some of the schools in Tumu on Monday.



At the Egala Basic School, Madam Mahama Leticia Lamisi, the headmistress said a number of students reported for the exercises.



It was observed that COVID-19 was being implemented poorly as pupils mostly not in face masks, with no veronica buckets provided or seen for handwashing among others while children also wore their school uniforms during the clean-up exercise.



At the St. Gabriel Basic School, Madam Angela Dorsah, Assistant Head indicated that the number of pupils who reported for the first day was encouraging.



At the TUTCO demonstration Basic School, Mr Kassim File Dangor, headteacher, observed that their veronica buckets were seen at vantage places for handwashing even though the school had a challenge of accessing water.



At the Grace Provider Academy, a Private basic school in Tumu, Mr Hillia Alhassan, the School's Secretary said there was strict adherence of the COVID-19 protocols.



