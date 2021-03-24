School bus transporting 30 children involved in accident at Agona Swedru

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

A school bus which was transporting 30 children to school was involved in an accident at Agona Swedru in the Central Region on Tuesday morning.



There were no fatalities.



The KIA Combi bus with registration number GW 2495-11, which belongs to the Christ the King Preparatory School at Agona Swedru collided with another vehicle.



The brakes of the bus reportedly failed and resulted in the accident.



The bus collided with a Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number GW 2893-14 at the school’s junction on the Ahmadiyya hospital road and landed on its side and also severely damaged the fence wall of the Adeyhe Assembly of the Apostolic Church Ghana.



Residents around and passers-by rushed to the scene and rescued the pupils.



They were taken to the Swedru Government Hospital for treatment.



The Station Officer at the Swedru Divisional Unit of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Inspector Mahama Iddrisu, told Graphic Online that the school children sustained minor injuries and all of them have been treated and discharged.



However, he noted that the driver of the Toyota Corolla sustained severe injuries and is currently on admission at the same hospital.



