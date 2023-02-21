School Placement: Accept postings — Deputy Coordinator FSHS

General News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: GNA

Nana Afrah Sika Mensah, Deputy Coordinator, Free Senior High School (FSHS), has asked parents and students to accept the schools they have been posted to.



She said the Category ‘A’ and ‘B’ schools were filled and had no space, hence, all students who were placed in Category ‘C’ ‘D,’ Technical, Vocational, Engineering Teaching (TVET) schools must accept and enrol.



The Categories ‘A, B, C, and D’ are used by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to place students from the Junior High School (JHS) into the SHS and the Technical/ Vocational Institutes (TVIs).



A Category ‘A’ Secondary school is regarded as the best in the country, followed by B, C, and D, and often has the highest grades, best academic achievements, and adequate facilities.



Nana Mensah made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday as the Centre opened to receive complaints of parents and students during the Computerised School Selection Placement (CSSPS).



The Deputy Coordinator said the majority of the issues that the centre received on 15th and 16th February 2023 were resolved, however, some of the complainants had returned for replacement.



‘‘Nothing could be done about it, they would have to accept and go to the school,’’ she stated.



Nana Mensah said they would not condone those with the kind of issues to change schools to prevent the middlemen from taking advantage of the situation to dupe people.



The issues received at the Centre include students who have not been placed in a school, those who want a change of school, change of status, re-entry into SHS and Gender issues.



The Deputy Coordinator said a total of 4,432 placement issues were received last week on Thursday and Friday with 2,152 change of school issues, six Gender issues and 51 re-entries.



She said there were 119 and 502 students who were interested in Science, Technical, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and TVET, respectively.



The Deputy Coordinator said the centre would be open for six weeks to receive school placement issues.



Master Kelvin Opoku-Antwi, a student, who had an issue with the distance from his residence to the school he was placed, said his issue had been resolved as expected after he reported to the Centre last Thursday.



Miss Florence Lamptey, who had an aggregate 13, said she performed well but did not understand the reason for her placement in another school instead of Yaa Asantewaa SHS, her first-choice school.



Meanwhile, her sister, Miss Bernice Lamptey, with aggregate 11, said she was placed in Yaa Asantewaa, also her first choice but was offered Home Economics instead of science.



Miss Mariay Nuhu, placed in GHANATA in the northern part of the country, said her father did not want her to attend a boarding school but one that was in Accra.



Another student said her mother refused to support her because of the distance from her residence to the school in the Oti Region, therefore she followed her friend to the centre, to change her school.