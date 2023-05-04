School Feeding kitchens turned into place for sexual activities

Regional News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

It has emerged that kitchens built in some schools in communities in the Central Region for the School Feeding programme which are not currently in use have been turned into a place for sexual activities and smoking of marijuana by some youth those communities.



The practice goes on in the Ekumfi, Gomoa, Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Mfantseman, Twifu Atti-Morkwa, Hemang Lower Denkyira Assins, Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Agona East among other District of the Central Region.



Items such as used condoms, panties, brassieres’, used sanitary pads are usually found in some of these kitchens.



This has become possible after almost all basic schools in most part of the Central Region have stopped cooking for Pupils and Students due to the government’s failure to pay arrears owed the Caterers most of whom have gone for loans to fund their business.



Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan upon visiting some schools in the Central Region found out that most of the Caterers stopped cooking few months into the year 2022 over lack of funds.



Residents in the Ekumfi District are worried at the rate at which community members including married men and women have turned these kitchens into sex centers.



According to them, though the Chiefs have warned against such acts, recalcitrant residents continue to engage in the practices.



Some of the items used for cooking which were left in these kitchens have also been stolen.



Meanwhile, Caterers under the School Feeding Programme say until government agrees to pay them GH¢3.50 per child, they won’t call off their strike.



The aggrieved caterers declared a nationwide strike following the government’s failure to pay them their arrears and increase the amount per child.