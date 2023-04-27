School Feeding caterers declare nationwide strike over unpaid arrears

General News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Caterers under the School Feeding Programme have declared a nationwide strike.



The aggrieved caterers explained that the declaration of the nationwide strike is due to the government’s failure to pay them their arrears and increase the amount per child.



The caterers who have declared the strike are drawn from the 16 regions of Ghana.



According to them, they will not call off the strike until their concerns have been addressed.



The caterers declared the strike at a press conference.



Speaking on behalf of the group, Gifty Asamoah noted that they have used all available means to have their concerns addressed but nothing has changed.



“School feeding caterers are public servants like teachers, Police, Doctors, nurses and other employees that provide state services but we are being discriminated against. Can government refuse to pay teachers for even one month, why are they doing the opposite when it comes to caterers? A contract is a contract and our human rights must be abused.”



Meanwhile, they have threatened to embark on a nationwide demonstration if their arrears are not paid as early as possible.