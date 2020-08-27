General News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

School Feeding boss runs away from '4More4Nana' for BECE Food

The Ghana School Feeding programme has said it’s against the branding of 'One Hot Meal' provided to final year pupils of the various schools across the country with faces of Parliamentary candidates and even the President.



According to the Coordinator, Dr. Gertrude Quarshigah, who spoke in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, her outfit is serving children of God and is grooming a society so such things need to be avoided going forward.



“It came to our notice and we are on it seriously. It is not going to happen again,” the National Coordinator of the programme, Dr Gertrude Quarshigah said.



Acknowledging that it’s against moral principles to brand food distributed to young students with party colours, Dr Gertrude Quarshigah indicated that, “you can’t be everywhere. We are handling 16 regions and 254 districts."



“We don’t go by that, our systems don’t go by that but some of the women get so passionate. We are feeding children of God and as we continue to do that we know what it entails. We are grooming a society for tomorrow and so the president’s initiative to give food to these students is so passionate and holistic and so I don’t think that will be accepted by anybody,” she further explained why branding of the food was in bad taste.



Social media was awash with photos of the food packs branded with party colours of the governing NPP’s Parliamentary candidates and the President of the country.



Also, there were videos where the pupils were forced to say 4 more for Nana before the food was handed to them.



This was condemned by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama who could not fathom why the country’s politics will sink so low that.



He said while reacting to the videos that “SMH! This is how low our politics has sank”.





