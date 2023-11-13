School Feeding Programme Coordinator Gertrude Quashigah is dead

General News of Monday, 13 November 2023

The National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme, Gertrude Quashigah, has reportedly died.



She is reported to have died on Sunday, November 12, 2023, cititnewsroom.com reports.



Born on February 1, 1960, in Dzelukope, Keta, in the Volta Region, Gertrude Quashigah was not only a distinguished personality in the hospitality industry, but she was also a key contributor to the Ghanaian food sector.



She served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Ambar Quality Foods Limited.



Gertrude Quashigah, the wife of the late Major Courage E. K Quashigah (Rtd), a former minister in the John Agyekum Kufuor administration, graduated from Keta Secondary Senior High School and pursued further studies in her chosen field.



During her tenure as the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Gertrude Quashigah played a pivotal role in ensuring that children nationwide had access to nutritious meals.



The program aimed to boost school enrolment, attendance, and retention while enhancing the overall health and well-being of students.



In May 2021, Quashigah was relieved of her position by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, with a letter dated May 18, 2021, instructing her to hand over any official documents or property in her custody to the chief director of the ministry.



The letter did not provide a reason for her removal.



However, President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo later reversed the decision.



