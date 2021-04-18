Scholarships Secretariat honours Majority Chief Whip

General News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Scholarships Secretariat today honoured the Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh with a citation at his office at Parliament House "in recognition and sincere appreciation of Hon Annoh-Dompreh's outstanding role in advancing the decentralization of Scholarships in the country which has resulted in transparency and increased access to Scholarship opportunities in Ghana".



Mr Kingsley Agyeman Registrar of the Scholarships Secretariat noted that statements made on the floor of Parliament by Hon Frank Annoh-Dompreh as far back as 2013 under the NDC regime and 2018 under the NPP government gained the attention of President Nana Akufo-Addo who directed the decentralization of Scholarships in the country.



This Mr Kingsley Agyeman said has resulted in the Scholarships Secretariat decentralized to all the 216 Districts, Metropolis and Municipalities in the country with about 40,000 students currently benefitting from the Scholarship scheme nationwide.



He said the problem of middlemen or "goro boys" who claim to secure scholarships for people have also been eliminated through the decentralization of Scholarships in the country.



Hon Frank Annoh-Dompreh, thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for decentralizing the Scholarships Secretariat as well as the Scholarships Secretariat itself for the honour done him (Hon Frank Annoh-Dompreh ).



Hon Frank Annoh-Dompreh said his advocacy for the decentralization of the Scholarships Secretariat was born out of his strong belief in ensuring strong Institutions in the country which can discharge their duties more effectively to enhance the development of the country.