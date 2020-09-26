General News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Scholarship duplication rectified - Registrar

Ghana Scholarships Secretariat Registrar, Kingsley Agyeman

The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat, Mr Kingsley Agyeman, has disclosed that his office has been able to rectify all infractions made in the award of scholarships to beneficiaries of the scheme.



This follows a post-audit exercise undertaken by the Secretariat.



The Registrar was speaking at a media training and workshop organised for students in tertiary institutions on public financial management at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Friday, 25 September 2020.



Speaking to Class91.3FM’s regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, Mr Agyeman noted: “We call something duplication”.



“One person, you go into his ledger, sometimes, the scholarship is awarded twice, someone also already has a scholarship whether GNPC, COCOBOD or GETFUND, including the Scholarship secretariat.



“But after the post-audit, we have realised that you cannot award more than one scholarship to one person, we have been able to clean up all of that data and so these are some of the infractions we noticed. You cannot blame the school authorities for this, because this has to do with accounting and requires training,” he said.



He further revealed that the Scholarships Secretariat has budgeted a total of GHS 80million scholarships to be disbursed this year to beneficiaries of the scheme.



Mr Agyeman also added that 45,000 to 50,000 candidates are expected to benefit from the scheme.





