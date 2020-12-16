General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Scholarship Secretariat extends deadline for online application

The Ghana Scholarship Secretariat in consultation with the Ministry of Education has extended the deadline for online scholarship application to December 27, 2020.



The decision taken by the Secretariat is to give room for many people to apply for scholarship to get enrolled in various government tertiary institutions.



This follows the directive given by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on December 1 to immediately open the online portal for the Free Senior High School (SHS) graduates to apply for scholarship to further their tertiary education.



In a press release signed by the National Coordinator at the district level scholarship scheme, Setor Y. Adanuvor explained that, “Based on delays in the issuance of admission letters for the 2020 WASSCE graduates, the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat in consultation with the Ministry of Education have decided to extend the deadline for the online scholarship application to December 27, 2020.”



“The decision is to allow more applicants apply for sponsorship opportunity for their local tertiary education,” it highlighted.



The statement pointed out that payments for continuing student applicants who were shortlisted have been made.



