'Saying goodbye to a World Cup like that hurts a lot' - Uruguay's Luis Suarez

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez led his nation out of the tunnel for the final group game against Ghana at the World Cup on Friday, December 2, 2022.
He provided the two assists that led to Uruguay's goals in a 2 - 0 final score but he appeared unconsolable whenever the cameras captured him after he was substituted.
A sobbing Suarez could have been celebrating his side's first win at the tournament after a draw and loss to South Korea and Portugal respectively.
But the torunament statistics showed that despite being on four points apiece, the South Koreans were ahead of them in terms of goals scored and thus were in a position to qualify ahead of the Uruguayans.
Suarez's first post after the loss said among other things that it was painful to exit the way they did but that he was proud of their outing.
A translation of his tweet reads: "Saying goodbye to a World Cup like that hurts a lot, but we have the peace of mind that we LEAVE EVERYTHING for our country.
"Proud to be URUGUAYAN even though THEY DO NOT RESPECT US. Thanks to each of the Uruguayans who supported us in every part of the world!"
Despedirte así de un Mundial duele mucho, pero tenemos la tranquilidad de que DEJAMOS TODO por nuestro país ????????— Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) December 2, 2022
Orgulloso de ser URUGUAYO aunque NO NOS RESPETEN ????
Gracias a cada uno de los uruguayos que nos apoyaron en cada parte del mundo! pic.twitter.com/RKHS7kaTiN