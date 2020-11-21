General News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

SayItLoud: Uncovering the dark sides of Ghana’s prisons

play videoFormer inmate of Sunyani Central Prisons reveals details about the correctional facilities

Prisons are key institutions meant to help a civilised country in maintaining order by way of disciplining lawbreakers and helping them reform.



Over the years Ghana’s prisons have been under scrutiny over its ability to bring this to fruition.



Overcrowding and the alleged use of drugs have been raised as some key challenges facing the correctional facilities.



Many have debated the effectiveness of this reformative role on inmates.



A former inmate of the Sunyani Central Prisons reveals staggering details about some illegal activities which happen in the facilities.



He argues in an exclusive on #SayItLoud that the prisons are failing in their responsibilities as reform centres for lawbreakers.



Watch the full interview on Monday, November 23, 2020.





