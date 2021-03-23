SayItLoud: The unspoken truth about murderous marriages - Family of killed Lilian Dedjoe speaks

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

The families of Blasue and Dedjoe were thrown into immense grief following the passing of Lilian Dedjoe on March 6, 2021.



What had started off as little pockets of violence and abuse in her matrimonial home escalated to battering, which eventually ended her life abruptly; leaving two young children behind.



Mr Prince Charles Dedjoe is since standing trial for the murder of his wife.



The development has courted public outcry, bringing to the fore the age-long conversation about abuse in relationships and marriages.



Lilian Dedjoe is not the only victim of abuse, but her death has awakened Civil Society Groups in championing against abuse in relationships and marriages as well as violence against women.



But why do abused women tend to stay in retrogressive relationships which leaves them with scars of physical and emotional pain meted to them?



A family member of Lilian Dedjoe, madam Yvonne Damalie speaks about the phenomenon, how to identify it and possible escape routes one can take before it gets fatal on GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud.



Among other things, Yvonne Dedjoe indicated that her cousin stayed in her abusive marriage because she sought to give the best support to her children.



Lilian's father, Mr Seth Charles Blasue while grieving the death of his favourite child, intimated that he hoped his daughter's experience would embolden women suffering from abuse in their relationships and marriages to boldly come out to report.



