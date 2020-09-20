General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

#SayItLoud: Surviving the deadly coronavirus as a frontline worker (Full Interview)

play videoFrancis Bigojah narrating his experience on #SayItLoud

Ghana’s Coronavirus active cases continue to dwindle after more than six months of the country’s fight against the global pandemic which has crippled economies worldwide.



But it was not always so.



Many notable and cherished frontline workers gave their life for the course as they added to the over 280 victims who succumbed to the viral disease.



As an upside however out of the over 46,000 infections, 45,000 of those have recovered.



As an incentive to cushion frontline workers, government provided a number of freebies and insurances for them.



Despite the statistics, however, several Ghanaians seem to be in oblivion about the validity and effects of the viral disease which has created much more havoc in other parts of the world.



A COVID-19 survivor who contracted the disease in the line of duty narrates on GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud that he got a reality check after he was ostracised.



So much that, it led him to resign from his workplace as well as lose some relationships.



Among other things Francis Bigojah, a medical lab scientist noted that even as a contact tracer he did not get checked up on regularly; a situation which made him lament on the country’s appreciation for frontline workers.



He adds that he realised if he had died after contracting the Coronavirus his death would have been “useless.”



Watch the full interview of Francis Bigojah as he narrates his journey after he contracted COVID-19 through to recovery and the effects it was accompanied with.





