SayItLoud: NUGS appeals for relief packages for students affected by dam spillage

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Several areas in the southern basin of the Volta Region were flooded after the Volta River Authority engaged in the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam.



Residents of Kokonte Kpedzi, Anime, Mepe, Kudikope Ahenbrom, Dzidzorkope and many others found their properties submerged in the water that rushed into their homes.



This halted several activities that used to characterise the bustling communities.



However, after the calamity that befell the communities, several Ghanaians have reached out with assorted relief packages for the victims.



Among these benevolent Ghanaians are members of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).



This group aims to tutor students in these affected areas who no longer go to school because of the floods.



In the next episode of #SayItLoud, Etsey Atisu interacts with Daniel Kyeremeh Oppong, the president of NUGS, to give insight into how the group is coping with the teaching of the flood victims.



“School activities are going on, especially when you go to Mepe and some of the places. When you get there, I think the MP is doing a fantastic job. He organised the students, though they are under trees, they are not having marker boards and all those things but we are still improvising and helping academic activities to go on. But in other places in North Tongu and Central Tongu areas, nothing is ongoing and our concerns as the National Union of Ghana Students is to help quicken and fasten our ways to help and make sure that the educational lifestyles of these children are not truncated by sending our teachers to go there just to improvise even though conditions over there are bad,” Daniel said.



These and many more are captured in this week’s edition of #SayItLoud with Etsey Atisu.



Watch the full video below:











BAJ/NOQ



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel