SayItLoud: My married madam's side-man pointed a gun at me - Lebanon returnee narrates

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akua, not her real name, had two main options when the opportunity for her to leave Ghana to go and work was presented to her in 2018: stay and work her way back to school, or, jump on the opportunity make some good cash outside the shores of Ghana.



She went for the second option because, technically, that was the best option presented to her at the time.



But what was supposed to be a dream opportunity did not entirely turn out so.



From near-death experiences to the weirdest requests from her boss, by the time she made the return to Ghana, she certainly knew she would never return to Lebanon.



One of her scariest experiences happened one evening when a man who was dating her married madam, pointed a gun at her.



“When I got down there, I saw the other man and he pointed a gun at me.



“I think he thought it was my madam. Immediately I turned the lights back on and saw him, I was frightened. He didn’t speak anything else apart from Arabic,” she narrated.



Akua has been back in Ghana since 2020, but the experiences from that trip still linger in her mind.



Watch her interactions with Etsey Atisu, host of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE/WA











Meanwhile, watch Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







