SayItLoud: East Legon property owners cry foul over demolition exercise

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On April 27, 2021, a group of aggrieved land and property owners held a press conference at which they stated that they had become victims of an injustice owing to the demolition of their properties.



According to the victims, the only basis of justification given by one Mr Clement Gyato who led the exercise was that he had the authorization of the Ministers of Land and Natural Resources, and the Minister of National Security, to reclaim the land as state property.



GhanaWeb spoke to representatives of the land and property owners at East Legon Mempeasem who say they have collectively suffered losses running into about GHC200,000.



Appearing on #SayItLoud, the victims detailed the history behind the land, how they acquired it from the custodians and their legitimacy of ownership including documentation.



The aggrieved property owners also called on the president of the land, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to intervene in what they describe as attempts by some individuals to eject them from their legally acquired lands under the guise of reclaiming state lands.



