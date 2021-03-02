General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#SayItLoud: Anyidoho's wife speaks about matrimonial tussle with husband

play videoWife of Koku Anyidoho, Jennifer shares her ordeal on #SayItLoud

Jennifer Abena Boahemaa Yeboah, wife of former NDC General Secretary Koku Anyidoho has revealed how her union with her husband has seemingly hit rock bottom after over 6 years.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview on #SayItLoud, she accused Mr Anyidoho of subjecting her to various forms of abuse, particularly emotional.



Madam Yeboah alleged that among other things, the former NDC General Secretary used unprintable words on her, abandoned her after she was involved in an accident that claimed the life of one of their children.



Watch her full narration on GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud:



