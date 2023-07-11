SayItLoud: 'Agbozume, Nogokpo people are very wicked' - Son of former chief calls out hypocrisy of his people

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

If these words were coming from just anybody – perhaps a stranger to the lands of Nogokpo, Agbozume, and their environs, then maybe they could have been regarded with little importance.



However, when a son of a late former Paramount Chief of the Somey Traditional Area in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, describes his people as wicked, that raises a lot of eyebrows.



But exactly why is Courage Kwame Azumah so incensed to the extent that he concludes that his people from Agbozume, where his father ruled as traditional ruler from 1971 till 2012 are not what they appear to be?



In this episode of GhanaWeb TV’s SayItLoud, Courage tells the host of the program, Etsey Atisu, that until his father died in 2012, he had a different relationship with his people.



Today, however, he explained that the people of his hometown, some of whom were treated as family and given opportunities to also thrive under his father’s rule, want to push them out of their father’s house.



He also narrated how his father’s house became the official palace of the area, and for this reason, there is a continued attempt to push them out of it because, technically, that is still the palace.



“If we leave that house, that means that we don’t have any place. And the people are so wicked and so bad that they’re not even thinking of where we should go… I’ve written several letters to several paramount chiefs but it’s not their cup of tea,” he said.



Courage, who once run to become the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, also explained what would happen to the family in the instance that they do not win the battle of keeping their father’s house.



