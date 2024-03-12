Say no to disrespect and arrogance of power - Joyce Bawa on Afenyo-Markin's remarks

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has highlighted the qualities required in leaders and individuals occupying positions of authority.



According to her, a good leader must be filled with wisdom and circumspection in their utterances.



Her comment is a response to a statement made by the Majority Leader in Parliament, Afenyo-Markin, about the running mate of John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of NDC.



The Majority Leader in Parliament on Monday, March 11, said that the selection of a woman in her 70s, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as the NDC’s running mate shows lack of a succession plan and visionary leadership within the NDC.



However, Joyce Bawa, in a post on X on March 12, 2024, reiterated that "Good leaders nominate decent, honest and trustworthy individuals to serve with integrity and respect for others.



She urged Ghanaians to "say no to disrespect and arrogance of power" by voting wisely in the 2024 elections.



"Wait a minute: leaders or people who occupy positions of authority must be imbued with enormous wisdom and be circumspect especially in their utterances.



"Good leaders nominate decent, honest and trustworthy individuals to serve with integrity and respect for others. John Mahama has taken a bold step by nominating @NJOAgyemang as his Running Mate! A pair you can trust!



"Say no to disrespect and arrogance of power, vote wisely and vote for those who love God and country!

Patriotism and Nationalism are key elements of good leadership!"





