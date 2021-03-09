Regional News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

Sawla youth calls for the reappointment of DCE

Lawal Tamimu is the former Sawla DCE

The 'Sawla Tuna Kalba' has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to reinstate the Incumbent District Chief Executive Hon Lawal Tamimu.



According to the Youth group, Hon. Lawal Tamimu is a grassroots man and such should be given the nod to continue his good works:



"Leadership is all about understanding people and involving them to do a job. That takes all of the characteristics like, integrity, selflessness, the dedication of purpose, a determination not to accept failure etc." That is the kind of person we are talking about here.," they stated in a press release.



According to them, Sawla District was adjourned 1st in the entire Savannah region during the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT), an achievement under the former DCE.



" Sawla Tuna Kalba district is currently the second best in Ghana in terms of open defecation free communities 2017-2021. It takes a hard working DCE to achieve this high, But some people want it to look like the DCE is doing nothing because of their personal interest. Some of these desperate individuals have in the past written anonymous letters and partitions to places and people in power just to hit at the innocent DCE. It is for this reason that we are writing to defend the DCE", the statement added.



The youth further indicated in the statement that they are living testimonies of the achievements of Hon Lawal Tamimu, and as such will not allow anyone to drag his hard work into disrepute.





" Hon Lawal Tamimu has done a lot when it comes to developmental projects in the District. He has supervised the construction of the ultramodern Sawla DISTRICT HOSPITAL which is 98% complete and ready for Innuagration. He has supervised the construction and renovation of countless Chips compounds across the length and breadth of the District," they stated