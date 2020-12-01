Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Sawla-Tuna-Kalba NABCO Coordinator donates to NPP

Soale Adams presenting the items to the party

The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Coordinator for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Mr Soale Adams Alele has donated Billboards, plastic chairs to the NPP in the Sawla- Tuna- Kalba Constituency at the weekend.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi Fm, Mr Soale Adams Alele said that he did the donation because he has to support the party to canvass more votes to Nana Addo to win the 2020 election.



He said everybody has his quota to contribute for the party to win. He said Nana Addo brought some initiatives which one is NABCO which he heads in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District.



Other items Mr. Soale Adams Alele donated included nose mask to help the party observe the covid 19 protocols.



Mr Soale Adams Alele presented the item to the NPP party constituency executives. He asked the party executives to take inspiration from the donation as foundation for them to build upon by working hard towards the victory of President Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency Mr Banasco Seidu Nuhu.



Receiving the donation the NPP Chairman of the commended the young district Coordinator for the gesture and urged other appointees to also take steps to support the party activities to ensure President Nana Addo is retained in the upcoming election.





