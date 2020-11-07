General News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Sawla NPP Chairman beaten to pulp over tricycle at Farmers Day celebration

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency of the Savannah Region Mr Fuseini Mohammed was chased with cudgels and stones and beaten to pulp allegedly by one Tingbani Bukari and his brothers from a community called Kunfusi because they felt the award of a tricycle motorbike should have been awarded to him (Tingbani Bukari).



The report says the NPP Chairman ran into a nearby house where the landlord tried to stop the Kunfusi people but the landlord himself was also beaten and the Chairman pulled out and beaten more with blood oozing from his ears until he was rescued by many people.



Tingbani Bukari and his brothers from Kunfusi said he (Tingbani) should have received a motorbike but that was changed under the instruction of the NPP Chairman Mr Fushieni Mohammed.



Bole-based Nkilgi FM spoke to Hon Sadik Sadak who is Assemblyman for Kalba, where the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Farmer's day celebration took place on 6th November, 2020 and he confirmed the incident.



Sadak said after speeches by the District Chief Executive (DCE) Mr Lawal Tamimu and others, the presentation of awards went smoothly until a Tricycle motor which was supposed to go to Tingbani Bukari from Kunfusi was instead given to the NPP Youth Organiser for the Constituency who is not a known farmer resulting in the problem.



Hon Sadak told Nkilgi FM the brothers of Mr Tingbani said he was shortchanged because he was duly informed of the Award.



The Assemblyman for Kalba said in the course of the confusion the Police decided to send the Tricycle motor to the Kalba Police station but the NPP Chairman decided to move to the police station where he was accosted on the way and beaten.

