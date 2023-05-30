Sawla, Bamboi, Tuna Chiefs praise police for chasing robbers out of their roads

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Paramount Chief of Sawla, Sawlawura Abdulai Iddrisu Nugbaso has commended the police for their fight against armed robbers in the area.



Highway robberies have for some years now bedeviled the people of Sawla, Tuna Kaba and immediate communities.



Speaking to the Inspector General of Police on Monday in his palace as the police chief paid a courtesy call on him, the traditional leader said their roads have become safer and peaceful since Dr. George Akuffo Dampare assumed office.



“Our roads are now safe to travel regardless of the time of day. In years past we couldn’t travel these roads at night, our women couldn’t go and sell or buy their shea butter and other things without being attacked but since you took over, the men you put in charge here are doing well with our protection.



The chiefs of Tuna, Bamboi and Kaba shared similar sentiments about the performance of the police in the area expressing their willingness to deepen cooperation with the police to ensure safety for their residents.



The BoleWura was also full of praise for the IGP.



“The psychology surrounding you has affected us all. Your administration has brought calm to Bole traditional area. In the past, robberies and illegal killings were rampant but since you took over it’s no more,” the Paramount Chief noted when the IGP paid a courtesy call on him at his palace today as part of his tour of the Savanna region.



He further noted that “Bole used to be in the news all the time for illegal killings but since Dr. Dampare took over the police service, sanity has been pumped into the society. May the able Allah grease your elbows to do more for bringing peace and security into the country. If I want to comment on your work, we shall sit here till tomorrow”.



Dr. Dampare on his part assured the paramount chief that he and his team of officers will continue to work to resolve all out standing security concerns in the area.