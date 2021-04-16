Save Ghana’s worsening water resources – Group to Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The Save Water Foundation has charged President Nana Akufo-Addo and the various water-related government agencies, to protect Ghana’s worsening water resources.



A statement signed by the Executive Director of the foundation, Kofi Agyei, said, in line with its objectives, it deems it imperative to take a review of the management of water resources in Ghana.



“Water is life and it is linked with lots of services, either directly or indirectly, such as human health, welfare, social and economic development of a community or country,” the statement added.



It said former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, said: ‘If there is ever going to be a third world war, then it’s almost at our doorstep and it’s definitely going to be about water. To curb this, we need to take action now’.



“This is a food for thought,” the statement noted.



The statement continued: “Water resource management is of great importance to countries and the world at large of which Ghana is no exception. There are some challenges like illegal mining activities, waste and chemical pollution, improper agricultural activities, climate change, the proliferation of water weeds etc., that must be dealt with”.



“The last time we checked, the management of water resources in Ghana was entrusted into the hands of Water Resource Commission of Ghana, which is established by an Act of Parliament (Act 522 of 1996) with the obligation to regulate and manage Ghana’s water resources and co-ordinate government policies in relation to them”.



“The multimillion-dollar question we are asking is: what has the 15-member commission derived from the Environmental Protection Agency, Forestry Commission, Water Resource Institute, Ghana Water Company, organisations producing potable water, Hydrological Department, Volta River Authority, Irrigation Development Authority, Minerals Commission and Ghana Meteorological Agency, been doing about the worsening situation of our water resources? Or is it the usual mantra: ‘We don’t have the resources?’ the statement questioned.



“We are, by this press release, reminding Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana and the WRC, in case they have forgotten of their mandate for which they are paid, to, as a matter of urgency, come out with pragmatic measures to curb the menace as said by Kofi Annan. In fact, they must leave up to their obligation as the law has stipulated or else Save Ghana Foundation would”, the statement indicated.