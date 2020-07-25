Regional News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Savannah Regional Minister visits Bolewura at his palace

Adam Salifu Braimah paid a courtesy call on Bolewura Sarfo Kutege Feso (I)

The Minister for Savannah region, Adam Salifu Braimah paid a courtesy call on Bolewura Sarfo Kutege Feso (I) at his palace at Bole on July 24, 2020.



The Minister in his speech at the Bolewura’s Palace expressed his profound gratitude to God and many other stakeholders for settling the Bole Chieftaincy problem after several years of disturbances.



Speaking exclusively to Bole based Nkilgi FM, the Minister who is a son a former Overlord of Gonja Yagbonwura Timu said he worked hard to take off the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on Bole sometime ago even though it was dangerous. He said he kept saying Bole will take its rightful place in Gonjaland and is glad it has become a reality.



Hon Adam Salifu Braimah said his office and the entire Savannah Regional coordinating council will do anything humanly possible to support the Bolewura and his chiefs to develop the Bole Traditional area.



The Minister as tradition demands gave a quantity of cola to the Chiefs and elders of the Bole Traditional area.



The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutege Feso (l) promised the Minister and his entourage peace, unity and inclusive leadership.



The Bolewura mentioned that since his pronouncement as the legitimate Bolewura at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo, he has always received all parties involved during those “dark days” in his Palace as part of ways to forge ahead with oneness.



He said he is “father for all” and is ever ready to welcome anyone into his palace for the betterment of the Bole traditional area.



The Minister entourage also made a stopover at the house of Chief Abudu Bukari who was recently pronounced Jintlepewura.



Savannah Regional Minister acknowledged the peaceful nature Chief Abudu Bukari has presented himself throughout the entire processes of reconciliation.



The Minister urged the legitimate Jentlepewura to support his grandson, the Bolewura Kutege Feso (l) to make Bole a befitting place for everyone.



Jintilpewura Abudu Bukari told the Minister and his entourage that Bolewura Sarfo Kutege Feso (l) is his grandson and that he is ever ready to work hand in hand with him for God and Gonjaland.



He added that as one who serves the skin, he will always obey any pronouncements made by the Yagbonwura because he serves tradition.



Hon. Salifu Adam Braimah thanked the Jintilpewura for allowing peace to prevail in Bole.



The minister was in Bole with the Deputy Regional Minister, Samuel Yeyu Tika, the Regional Coordinating Director Alhaji Mohammed Adam Baba, the DCE for Bole Madam Veronica Alele Madam Heming and Regional and Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Savannah Region and the Bole- Bamboi Constituency respectively.

