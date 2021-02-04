Regional News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: GNA

Savannah Regional Minister-designate outlines priority areas

Saeed Muhazu Jibril, Minister-designate for the Savannah Region

Saeed Muhazu Jibril, the Minister-designate for the Savannah Region, says he will focus on improving electricity supply, road network and quality education when confirmed as substantive Minister.



Mr Jibril, who is Municipal Chief Executive for West Gonja, said this when he paid courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Kpembe Traditional Area to officially inform him of his nomination by the President as the Regional Minister-designate for the Savannah Region.



As tradition demands, the Minister-designate is expected to officially inform all traditional leaders in the region and to seek their blessings, prayers and support before his vetting at the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



The Kpembewura Ndefoso Deri Haruna Bismark Banbanne IV assured the Minister-designate of his blessings and prayers, saying "I am strongly behind you and I know you will be confirmed."



He also appealed to all the sub-chiefs to support the Minister-designate with their prayers to succeed.