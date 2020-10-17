Regional News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Savannah Region thrown into a state of shock as another NPP PC dies

Abu Kamara, was an NPP Parliamentary candidate in the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency

The Savannah Region has been into a state of shock and mourning following the death of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate in the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency.



His deaths comes barely a week after the gruesome murder of the Member of Parliament (MP) Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Hayford.



Abu Mahama Abudu A.K.A. Abu Kamara and his Aid Kotochi Makers A.K.A. Young Chief were returning to the constituency after a visit to Tamale when their vehicle was involved in an accident claiming the lives of the two and another person yet to be identified on Friday night.



Sources reveal that their vehicle crashed into an articulated truck at Datoyili a suburb of the Tamale Metropolis killing all occupants of the vehicle on the spot.



A statement from the Yapei-Kusawgu Secretariat of the NPP confirming the unfortunate incident said “With a heavy heart I announce to you the sudden demise of Hon. Abu Mahama Abudu A.K.A. Abu Kamara and his Aid Kotochi Makers A.K.A. Young Chief in an accident at Datope near Tamale. Abu Kamara is the parliamentary candidate for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency”

