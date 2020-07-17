Regional News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Savannah Region records first coronavirus death - MCE

File photo

Saeed Jibril Muahazu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Gonja in the Savannah Region, has disclosed that the Savannah Region has recorded it’s first COVID-19 death.



According to him, the victim was transferred to the West Gonja Catholic Hospital from Central Gonja District but unfortunately died but another patient at the intensive care unit of the hospital.



Mr Muahazu said, the deceased has since been buried at a hospital outside Damongo according to the protocols put in place for the burial of COVID-19 death cases.



He added that an emergency management committee was reconstituted which meets every two weeks to prevent, control and sensitize the people on the global pandemic that is yet to get a cure.

