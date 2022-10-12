Savannah Region needs many developmental projects to survive - Bawumia

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Gonja traditional area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I).



The visit of the Vice President, according to him is a mop-up to the visit of President Nana Akufo-Addo to inspect and commission projects of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



Dr Bawumia in a speech at the Palace of the Yagbonwura on 10th October 2022, said the Savannah Region needs a lot of amenities and developmental projects to survive as a region hence the sons of the region like Samuel Abu Jinapor and Ing. Braimah of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) are working around the clock to bring development to the region.



Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia said the Akufo Addo government is committed to bringing development to the Savannah Region hence his visit to the region to inspect various developmental projects like the execution of the agenda 111 in the North East Gonja district which will benefit everyone.



He also visited the construction of a market complex which will be inspected in Sawla as well as a hospital under agenda 111 in Sawla.



The Vice President added that the NPP government is constructing a new road linking Fufulso in the Central Gonja District to Bunjai in the Salaga Municipality which is 68% complete to make access to transport from Eastern Gonja to Central and Western Gonja easy.



Welcoming the Vice-President to his Palace, the Yagbonwura overlord Tuntumba Boresa (I) who spoke through his linguist Alhaji Afuli Losina described Dr Bawumia as his son.



He commended the Vice-President for the cordial relationship that has existed between himself and other appointees from the Savannah Region and used the opportunity to formally invite the Vice-President to be part of 2022 a

annual Yagbon Damba festival of the Yagbonwura scheduled to take place at the weekend.