Source: Nkilgi FM

Savannah Region markets undergo second disinfection and Fumigation Exercise

The various Municipal and District capitals of the Savannah Region as well as selected major towns underwent a disinfection and fumigation exercise for the second time on 26th July, 2020 as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the region.



The exercise which was undertaken by Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, a waste management company in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development saw the disinfection and fumigation of markets and lorry stations and targeted a total of 57 markets in the region.



The disinfection and fumigation exercise is part of the government of Ghana’s coronavirus response initiative through the ministry of local government and rural development.



The disinfection and fumigation of markets, lorry stations and some parts of the Central Business area of the Savannah Regional capitla Damongo started with a short ceremony at the Regional Coordinating Council on Damongo attended by government officials.



The Savannah Regional Minister Hon Adam Braimah Salifu who was in the company of his Deputy Yeyu Tikah and some staff of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council said the exercise is not limited to the regional capital but would be carried across all the towns and villages in the Savannah region.



Touching on the effect of COVID-19 on tourism in the Savannah region, Hon. Salifu Adam said the coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected the Mole National Park, Ghana’s largest Wildlife Refuge since the Park has remained shut down denying it of the much-needed revenues from tourists visits.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the West Gonja assembly Mr Saeed Jibril Muhazu in an interview thanked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and Zoomlion Ghana Limited for carrying out the disinfection exercise.



He said the pandemic is still spreading and urged residents to adhere to the safety protocols put in place to help prevent the spread of the covid-19.





