Regional News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Savannah Region NPP chairman is a 'small boy' in politics and so misinterpreted my comment - Azorka

Chief Sofo Azorka

The National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Azorka has said that the Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Savannah Region Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana aka Professor Kalamonia is a “small boy” in politics and for that matter interprets or read different meanings to political comments and that for that matter calling for his “immediate arrest”



Speaking on the morning show of Bole based Nkilgi Fm on 18th August 2020, Chief Azorka said; “Who is Kalamonia? You see, these people are confused. We are dealing with the criminals who are going around taking peoples ID cards. Kalamonia is a small boy in politics. He didn’t know anything in politics..he is a newcomer, he didn't know anything in politics than me”.



Chief Azorka said he is not afraid of an arrest as being pushed by the Savannah Region NPP Chairman and that his comment has many meanings in the dictionary and do not mean calling for the killing of anyone.



“Me Sofo Azorka I know my left and right so if I say some words that word has a lot of meaning in the dictionary. Some people said they should kill people and they are killing them. You Journalist when Kennedy Agyapong said they should kill that Journalist, they killed him. Did they arrest him? So I’m ready for anything…he is looking at arresting me as some big deal. He sees arrest to be a big deal, I Azorka doesn’t see an arrest to be anything for me so far as I’m fighting for my party”; the NDC National Vice- Chairman said.



Chief Azorka in his submission hinted that about 20% of NPP members will vote for John Dramani Mahama in the forthcoming 2020 general elections.



“Killing is not there. If I say they should kill them, that’s the case, I didn’t talk about killing. Nana Akufo-Addo did not do anything so 20% of NPP will be voting for John Mahama how will you tell them they should kill them. We know that they will vote John Dramani Mahama 2020. We say the criminals who are going around taking ID card. NPP people should feel free because we know they will vote for John Mahama so we won’t kill them. NPP are those telling people that they will kill them but we NDC will not do that. We know that the government is not a good government so we know that 2020 20% of NPP will vote for the NDC”; Chief Azorka said.



The Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana alias Professor Kalamonia has called on the Regional Police Commander to immediately arrest the National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Chief Sofo Azorka for threatening members of the NPP in the region.



The Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP, accused the NDC of inciting their youth in the region during the voter's registration exercise to cause mayhem in the region.



Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana alias Professor Kalamonia during this call said;

“This is what they have been telling their people to do, they have done it before but they could not succeed during the voter's registration exercise”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.