Savannah Region NDC communication bureau donates to sick member

Editorial News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Deputy Communication Officer of the National Democratic (NDC) in the Savannah region Mr R.A Abdul Jalil on 30th May, 2021 led a delegation to do a donation on behalf of the party to a member currently on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



Mr Bomuye Sulemana, who hails from the Salaga North Constituency is currently on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital battling with a condition that needs an amount of GHc3,500.00 for plastic surgery.



He was sent back home after he could not meet the said amount for the plastic surgery and left with no hope.



Former NDC appointees in the Savannah region, NDC MP’s and communication bureau members of the region responded quickly and an amount of Ghc4,000.00 was put together to help pay the medical bills of Mr Bomuye Sulemana.



The former MP for Salaga North Hon Alhaji Alhassan Mumuni arranged a vehicle to convey Mr Sulemana back to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.



Mr Sulemana will be due for surgery on Monday 31st May.