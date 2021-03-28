Savannah Region Council of State rep becomes chief in Bole

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The Savannah Region representative of the Council of State, Alhaji Adam Zakaria, has been enskinned as Kpongriwura of the Bole Traditional Area.



The colourful event to enskin him took place at the palace of the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I.



Kpongriwura Adam Zakaria hails from the royal Sarfope gate of the Bole Traditional area.



He accepted Kola from the Bolewura after the Kpongri skin became vacant. Kpongri is an old community located in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region in the Bole Traditional area.



The new Kpongriwura was the former Principal of the Bagabaga College of Education in Tamale until his retirement.



He was also a National Secretary of the Gonjaland Youth Association.



Alhaji Adam Zakaria also served as a board member of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Bui Power Authority (BPA).



