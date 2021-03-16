Regional News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

Savannah Region Council of State Member pronounced Kpongriwura of Bole traditional area

Alhaji Adam Zakaria is the Kpongriwura of Bole traditional area

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has pronounced Alhaji Adam Zakaria, an elected Member of Council of State of Ghana representing the Savannah Region as Kpongriwura of the Bole Traditional area on 15th March, 2021. A date will be announced for the enskinment processes.



Kpongri is an old community located in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region in the Bole Traditional area.



Bolewura before nominating Alhaji Adam Zakariah as Kpongriwura called on all Gonja royals to uphold the heritage and to have patience since when it is their turn they would be recognised.



Alhaji Adam Zakariah who hails from the royal Sarfope gate of the Bole Traditional area is a former Principal of the Bagabaga Teacher Training College in Tamale.



Brief Profile of nominated Kpongriwura Alhaji Adam Zakariah



He was born in Bole to Maluwewura Zakaria of Bole and Mantewuche Achulo of Buipe. He attended Bole L.A. Primary and Middle Schools, Bawku Secondary School, Bagabaga College and the University of Cape Coast where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics (Second Class Upper) and later, a Master’s Degree in Management.



He taught as a professional Teacher in Mole L/A. Primary (Damongo), Bagabaga College (Tamale), Alfata Institute (Libya), Accra Academy (Accra), Butterworth College (South Africa) and retired compulsorily as Principal of Bagabaga College in December, 2015 on the rank of Director 2 of Ghana Education Service.



Amongst other positions he held outside his profession are National Secretary of Gonjaland Youth Association, Presiding Member of Bole District Assembly, Board Member of Electricity Company of Ghana, Board Member of Bui Power Authority.