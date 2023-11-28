Savannah MPs slam Bawumia over abandoned Damango water project

Health News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Members of Parliament from the Savannah region have called out the vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the government’s failure to execute the Damango water project.



The project which was supposed to start in 2016 was suspended as a result of the outcome of the defeat of the Mahama administration.



Addressing the media on behalf of the caucus, MP for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Andrew Chiwetey disclosed promises from President Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Bawumia for the execution of the project have gone unfulfilled.



Mr. Chiwetey revealed the government has now abandoned the project altogether.



He charged the vice President who was recently enskined chief of unity in Damango to ensure the project is executed for the benefit of Damango and adjoining communities.



“Well, we thought the NPP government now led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has some respect for the people of the Savannah region. Just three days ago, we saw some videos and pictures circulating with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lying in front of the Yagbowura begging him to be enskined as a chief in the Palace, Unity King.



“But we all know that as a chief of an area, your aim or target is to bring development to the place. So if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia accepted enskinment as a chief, he has failed eight good years to provide them with water. The reason we have called this press conference is to send this strong signal to the NPP led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that the people of Savannah should not be taken for granted,” Mr. Chiwetey stated.



He continued: “We should not be taken for a ride because we are a group of people that are kind. We are a group of people that accept every human being because of our humility. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia wanted to take us for a ride and they kept deceiving us.”