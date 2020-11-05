Regional News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: GNA

Savanna Regional Minister provides scholarships to 310 students

Adam Salifu Braimah, Savannah Regional Minister

Adam Salifu Braimah, Savannah Regional Minister, has provided scholarships to 310 needy students in the Salaga South constituency.



The scholarship, worth GH¢80,000.00 is to support the beneficiaries, who were brilliant, but lack the financial support, to continue their tertiary education.



Mr. Braimah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Salaga South told the Ghana News Agency during a tour of the constituency that the aim was to help the students climb higher in the academic ladder to enable them to make meaningful contributions to the development of the area and the country as a whole.



He said a number of youth from the constituency learning technical and vocational skills were also supported to acquire the requisite skills to empower them to create their own jobs.



Mr. Braimah pointed out that, there was a need to develop the human resource capacity of the youth in the area to enable them to take up responsible positions in the development agenda of the country.



He said the NPP government was committed to equipping the youth with the requisite skills, knowledge and expertise that would make them contribute meaningfully to national development and transformation.



The minister said a number of classroom blocks in the Salaga South constituency were built, while others were renovated to provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning. They included Kayereso, Kalande, Sisipe, Upando, Abrumase, Bunkwa, Kuwani, Kpembu, Jemtitu, Immamiya, and Upando primary and junior high schools.



The government was also constructing several development projects in the areas of health, local governance, economic development and others to help improve the living conditions of the people in the area.



Mr. Braimah, said a 12-unit classroom block and a hostel facility were completed and furnished for the Kpembe Health Training school.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.