Savanna Regional Minister appeals for intensified education on coronavirus

Mr Salifu Adam Braimah, Savannah Regional Minister has appealed to the media in the region to intensify public education on the COVID-19 pandemic to help contain the disease in the area.



He said, "Let us continue with the education on the risks of the disease and strictly practise the recommended protocols to prevent the spread of the infection in our region.”



The Minister, who made the appeal at a press briefing at Damongo, expressed worry at the manner in which some people failed to observe social distancing and the wearing of nose masks in particular in the area.



So far, 35 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the region with 19 at Salaga and 16 at Buipe, with one recovery.



Thirty contacts have also been traced and samples collected for testing.



Dr Crysantus Kubio, Savannah Regional Director of Health said additional isolation centres have been identified to cater for the increasing number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.



Dr Kubio appealed to residents not to stigmatise COVID-19 patients, contacts or relatives as everyone was susceptible to the disease.



He urged residents to remain calm as stakeholders in the region worked together to bring the situation under control.

