Regional News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: GNA

Saudi family builds mosque, classroom and others for Kuntanase Muslims

The family also built a five-unit classroom block, toilet and hostel for the community

The family of Abdallah Al Sharif of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has funded the construction of a mosque, five-unit classroom block, mechanized borehole, and Imam’s residential accommodation for Muslims at Kuntanase in the Bosomtwe District.



Other facilities that come with the project are toilet facilities and a hostel for students who may wish to stay closer to the school.



The provision of the facilities is expected to promote Islam in the town which had no single mosque despite being the district capital.



It was all joy and appreciation by the Muslim Community when the US$100,000.00 project was commissioned at a colourful ceremony witnessed by the Kontinhene of Kuntanase, Nana Premo Kwagyan.



Sheikh Abdul-Mushin Baafi, the local contractor who executed the project, applauded the benevolent family for the intervention, which he described as critical to the growth of Islam in the town.



He said the unavailability of a mosque in the entire Kuntanase township was preventing congregational prayers, which were very important in Islam.



“This informed the decision of the Saudi family to embark on this project not only to address the problem but also make the religion more visible in the town”, he said.



He said the construction was supervised by Abar Sahabul Khair, a Saudi company with huge expertise in humanitarian projects in Africa.



He entreated the people to keep the facilities in good condition and ensure proper maintenance to prolong their lifespan.



Mr. Mohammed Salis Ibrahim, the Bosometwi District Chief Imam, paid glowing tribute to the donors and prayed for God to reward them abundantly for their benevolence.



He said their gesture was a solution to an age-long problem for the Muslim community in Kuntanase and that they would forever remain grateful.



The Krontinhene also praised the donors for contributing to the development of Islam in Kuntanase and urged the Muslims to put the facilities to good use.



He said the traditional council respected every religion and called for peaceful co-existence among all religious groups to ensure unity for the development of the town.



He was particularly happy for the inclusion of a school in the project and urged Muslim leaders in the town to train their children in accordance with the Islamic tenets to become responsible citizens.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.