Sankofa series: Why Ghana's 64th Independence Parade was held at Jubilee House

Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Independence Day of any country is a big deal, often with massive celebrations at the national, regional and local levels.



In the case of Ghana, the national celebration is always led by the president with a grand parade.



Until the coming into office of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, these parades were almost always held at the Black Star Square in Accra.



However, the 2021 national celebration - the 64th anniversary - was a unique one not because it was held in Accra, but because it took place at the forecourt of the presidency, the Jubilee House.



This was due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was joined by a small parade team with senior government officials and members of the diplomatic corps in attendance.



The general public was asked to follow the proceedings via traditional and social media channels.



The 2024 edition is the 67th anniversary, which marks Akufo-Addo's last as president. It will take place in the Eastern Regional capital of Koforidua.



The country’s first president and prime minister, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on March 6th, 1957 declared Ghana as independent from the British colonial regime making it the first African country to do so.



Watch a livestream of the 2021 event below:







