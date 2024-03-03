Sankofa series: The Mace, parliament's symbol of authority which is kept in BoG's custody upon House’s dissolution

General News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

In the heart of Ghana's legislative chamber lies a symbol of authority and tradition, the Mace.



This revered object, steeped in history and significance, plays a pivotal role in the proceedings of the Parliament of Ghana, embodying the essence of democratic governance.



Yet, beyond its ceremonial allure, there are lesser-known aspects of the Mace that underscore its importance in the fabric of Ghana's parliamentary system.



According to Section 62 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, the Mace commands a position of reverence and respect within the chamber.



During each session of the House, it stands proudly before the Clerk’s Table, a silent sentinel of authority, except during specific parliamentary activities such as Committee of the Whole House meetings or Consideration Stages of Bills when it tilts in a subtle, yet symbolic gesture.



According to a 2005 report by GNA, “The present Mace of Parliament was made when Ghana became a Republic in 1960. The upright position of the Mace in the Chamber may be likened to a linguist's staff of office; it also gives prominence to the head of the Mace, which is the eagle, the country's heraldic bird. The shaft of the Mace has six traditional stools symbolizing the common sharing of responsibility, the presence of God in the society, lasting personality, prosperity, and presence and effect of feminine power in the society and pride.”



The significance of the Mace extends beyond its ceremonial duties. It serves as a tangible representation of parliamentary sovereignty and the rule of law.



As Members of Parliament convene to deliberate on matters of national importance, the presence of the Mace reminds them of their solemn duty to uphold the principles of democracy and serve the interests of the Ghanaian people.



Moreover, the custodial arrangement of the Mace during critical junctures in parliamentary proceedings underscores its intrinsic value. Upon the suspension of a session, adjournment sine die, or the dissolution of Parliament, the Mace finds sanctuary in the custody of the Bank of Ghana.



This precautionary measure ensures the safekeeping of this emblematic artefact and reaffirms its status as a symbol of continuity in the democratic process.



The ritualistic bowing to the Mace by Members of Parliament at the commencement of business or upon entering the chamber further emphasizes its ceremonial significance.



This gesture acknowledges the authority vested in the institution of Parliament and symbolizes a collective commitment to the principles of parliamentary democracy.



In essence, the Mace stands as a tangible embodiment of Ghana's democratic ideals, representing the enduring legacy of parliamentary governance.







