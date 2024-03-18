Sankofa series: Charlotte Osei, Bamford-Addo, Nana Konadu, 7 female history makers under Fourth Republic

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of our celebration of March as Ghana Month, GhanaWeb looks back at personalities who have broken glass ceilings across the different sectors of social life in Ghana's history.



From politics through to religion, academics to finance, music to business, diplomacy to entrepreneurship.



In this edition, we look back at the glass-shattering feats of 10 women under the Fourth Republican Constitution.



These are women who were the first to be appointed into roles that prior to their ascension had been held strictly by men.



To date, Ghana has yet to produce her first vice president and president, but she has fairly ticked the boxes on several other top public positions concerning women occupants of these offices.



The 10 women and their respective positions are as follows:



1. Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo - Speaker of Parliament



2. Georgina Theodora Wood - Chief Justice



3. Charlotte Osei - Electoral Commissioner



4. Naana Jane Opoku-AAgyemang - Female Vice Chancellor of public university (UCC)



5. Akosua Frema Osei Opare - Chief of Staff under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



6. Late Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu - First woman Brigadier-General in Ghana Army



7. Elizabeth Sackey - Mayor of Accra



8. Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings - First female presidential aspirant (National Democratic Party)



9. Shirley Ayorkor-Botchwey - Foreign Minister



10. Betty Mould Iddrisu - Attorney General and Minister of Justice



