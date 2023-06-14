Sanitation workers at KMA to strike over unpaid arrears

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Sanitation workers from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in the Ashanti area have threatened to strike over unpaid salaries.



The workers who have not paid for two months stated it had a negative impact on their livelihoods.



They claim that they have complained to KMA officials, but nothing has been done.



The sanitation employees, who are in charge of cleaning the Metropolis as well as the KMA buildings, have stated that life has become terrible for them and that they want their salaries paid.



As a result, they have threatened to not work starting tomorrow unless they are paid their two-month salary arrears.



Meanwhile, the KMA authorities have encouraged the cleaners to exercise restraint and assured them that they will receive one month of the two months’ arrears by Thursday, June 15, 2023.